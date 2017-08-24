Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Dwyane Wade Expected to Join Cavs This Season

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) waves to the fans after defeating the Miami Heat 98-95 at American Airlines Arena, Nov. 10, 2016.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James may become teammates again this season.

During an appearance on the "Wine and Gold Talk" podcast, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon said Wade may leave the Chicago Bulls in the coming months to play with his close friend in Cleveland.

"As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs," Vardon said, via SLAMonline.

"If Dwyane is healthy and he and LeBron are playing great together and they go on this crazy playoff run. That matters [in LeBron's 2018 free agency],"

Wade is expected to reach a buyout agreement with the Bulls in the next few months, so a reunion with James is definitely possible.

According to 940-AM WINZ talk show host Andy Slater, Wade's children have already moved back to South Florida to attend school. The 12-time All-Star has a house in Miami, so this doesn't necessarily mean he's rejoining the Heat, although they may be an option for him as well.

The Bulls are currently undergoing a rebuild after they shipped Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they are going to focus on developing young players like Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. A veteran like Wade is clearly not a part of their long-term plans, and at this point in his career, he's better off playing elsewhere.

Wade might be well past his prime, but he's still a solid contributor and the Cavaliers could really use another savvy veteran on their roster

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, the Cavaliers have finally traded guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtic for Isaiah Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick, Jae Crowder and Ante Žižić.

The Cavaliers received a good haul for the disgruntled guard and they should be ready for another run at a title next season.