Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: LeBron James May Head to Los Angeles After Next Season

Talk about LeBron James potentially leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for one of the teams in Los Angeles is growing louder.

(Photo: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James at a press conference after game five of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, June 12, 2017.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor talked about the possibility last week when the Cavaliers were down 3–0, but now others have joined in as well.

Highly respected basketball journalist Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical also believes that James is very much in play to leave again once he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2018.

"I think they feel, I think within Cleveland and around the league, they feel that he's very much in play to leave again and likely head out West to one of the two L.A. teams," Wojnarowski said on his podcast, via NBC Sports.

"The minute he won that championship in Cleveland he was liberated to leave again. Now, if he had not won a title in Cleveland and then left again, I think there would be tremendous backlash again," he continued.

Wojnarowski noted that James may move to the west coast to get closer to his ventures beyond the court. He may join the Clippers and play with his friend Chris Paul, or he may join the Lakers and their core of young, developing players. Both are possibilities. However, James will have to remember that he will have to face the Golden State Warriors before the finals if he moves to the Western Conference.

He made seven straight finals appearances playing in the Eastern Conference, but that streak might end if he decides to move to Los Angeles.

Wojnarowski also said that a reunion with Dwyane Wade in Miami is possible as well, but it will depend on the shape of the team next summer. There's no way he's joining a team that can't compete for a title.

James may have brought a title to the city of Cleveland, but fans are still going to be disappointed if he leaves again.