Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Paul George Could Re-Sign With the Cavs Next Summer If They Acquire Him

Everybody in the league knows that Paul George wants to join the Los Angeles Lakers next season. While that won't stop teams from pursuing him, they will have to understand that he will most likely be a one-year rental if they acquire him.

However, one team may have a shot at retaining him next season if they trade for him.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, George may be willing to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers if LeBron James stays with the franchise.

"Hell-bent as he is on signing with the Lakers, George also won't close a window of opportunity. So if the Cavs can convince Pritchard to either take on four-time All-Star forward Kevin Love or send him to a third team in exchange for more suitable assets, then George will play his heart out alongside LeBron James and remain open to the idea of re-signing next summer if James were also to return," Amick wrote in his report.

"Or, perhaps, George could leave for Los Angeles with James at his side," he added.

Well, that last line should send chills down the spines of Cleveland fans, but it's worth a try.

The Cavaliers have to find a way to upgrade their roster this offseason if they want to win the title next year. Sure, the squad is good enough to make it all the way to the finals. But can they beat a team like the Golden State Warriors? They can't stand pat when teams like the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves are making moves to bolster their roster.

George will definitely give the Cavaliers a big boost on both ends of the floor, so they have to explore all trade options to get him.

Unfortunately, acquiring him isn't going to be easy since just about every contender in the league has him on their radar as well.