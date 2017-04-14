Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Team Signs Dahntay Jones; Will Waive Larry Sanders and Sign Edy Tavares

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for the playoffs and they have continued to make moves to strengthen their bench in the last few days of the regular season.

An anonymous source told the Associated Press that the Cavaliers are bringing back swingman Dahntay Jones for another playoff run. Jones also joined the Cavaliers before the start of the playoffs last season and he made significant contributions in their title run, especially in game six of the finals.

Jones is a gritty defender who can come off the bench and bother the opposing team's best wing scorer. The 36-year-old journeyman was released by the Cavaliers at the end of training camp and he hasn't played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) this season. However, he is reportedly in shape and he will take over DeAndre Liggins' spot on the roster. The Dallas Mavericks claimed Liggins off waivers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Larry Sanders experiment is coming to an end a month after he signed with the Cavaliers. Citing multiple sources, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that the Cavaliers are planning to waive Sanders before the final game of the regular season and they will sign NBA Development League (D-League) center Edy Tavares.

The Cavaliers gave Sanders another chance to play in the NBA last month, but it didn't pan out and they sent him to the D-League to work on his game and get in shape. However, they had to let him go since he is clearly not ready to help them in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers have been looking for a shot blocking threat and they have finally found one. Tavares was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2014 draft and he played for Raptors 905 in the D-League this season. He's a good shot-blocker and he actually played great in two playoff games against the Cavaliers' D-League affiliate, the Canton Charge.