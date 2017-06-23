Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will Kyrie Irving Force a Trade?

While the rest of the teams in the league were busy making preparations for the draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a surprising move by parting ways with general manager David Griffin.

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 23, 2017.

Well, LeBron James wasn't happy with the decision to let him leave and he took a subtle shot at the Cavaliers organization by tweeting that he appreciated what Griffin did even if others didn't.

The decision seemingly made an impact on Jimmy Butler's decision to join the team as well. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, several Cavaliers had reached out to the All-Star wing to convince him to make the move and come to Cleveland before Griffin left, but they suddenly made a U-turn when the news came out. Instead, they reportedly told Butler to stay clear of the organization because of the front office shakeup.

The Chicago Bulls ended up trading Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night, but the Cavaliers probably shouldn't worry about missing out right now because they have some disgruntled players within their organization.

James is upset with management's decision and that may create a domino effect. In his report, Cowley said All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving may ask to be traded.

"Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA mates, letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially with the latest drama unfolding in Cleveland," Cowley stated.

Cowley went on to say that Irving has expressed interest in joining the Bulls, but basketball enthusiasts would surely scoff at that idea since the Bulls appear to be heading for a rebuild this offseason.

In any case, the threat of Irving leaving should be taken seriously. The Cavaliers will have to find a way to keep James and Irving happy if they want to keep their roster together and challenge for more titles.