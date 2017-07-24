Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns Discuss Potential Trade Centered on Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) dribbles the ball down the court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center, Jan. 13, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the top team in the Eastern Conference for three consecutive seasons now, and they are going to be the favorites again next season if they keep their core together. However, a new development has threatened to shift the balance of power.

Kyrie Irving's request to be traded from the Cavaliers came as a shock to the basketball world when it became public last Friday. Apparently, the All-Star guard is no longer interested in teaming up with LeBron James, and he wants to go to a team in which he can be the focal point of the offense.

One of Irving's preferred landing spots happens to be New York, and it seems the Cavaliers and Knicks may have already had discussions on a potential deal involving the point guard. Unsurprisingly, they are also bringing in a third team to help facilitate the trade.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Cavaliers, Knicks and Suns are working on a potential three-team trade that would send Carmelo Anthony and Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland, Irving and Tyson Chandler to the Knicks, and Kevin Love and Frank Ntilikina to Phoenix. The Cavaliers and Suns will also get draft picks in this deal.

The Cavaliers are basically moving Irving and Love to get Anthony, Bledsoe and future draft picks. Some fans may think that this is a bad idea, and they have every reason to think that. However, Schultz has pointed out that this will give the Cavaliers an opportunity to shed their long-term salary commitment to Love and get picks in return.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Chris Haynes has reported that James is not going to bail on the Cavaliers next season no matter how bad it gets.

"No matter the reconstruction of the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster, no matter the potential for heightened inner turmoil, no matter the win-loss record, and with or without Kyrie Irving, LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause for any teams at any point during the 2017–18 season, league sources tell ESPN," Haynes said.