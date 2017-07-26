Cleveland Cavaliers Trade News 2017: Derrick Rose Signs One-Year Contract with Team

Reuters/Tim Fuller/USA Today New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) defends at The Palace of Auburn Hills Mar 11, 2017.

Free agent former MVP Derrick Rose has signed a one year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the team's front office announced on Tuesday, July 25.

The former point guard for the New York Knicks has signed a contract worth $2.1 million, according to sources. This amount is the current veteran's minimum rate, as noted by ESPN.

This deal comes after a lengthy search for a destination for the injury-plagued NBA star, as confirmed by The Vertical in a tweet by Shams Charania on Tuesday. Rose, along with his agent B.J. Armstrong, has met with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to arrange the deal.

The terms of the contract have not yet been revealed by the defending Eastern Conference champions as of this time. This move could put the 2011 Most Valuable Player on a path towards contending for an NBA championship, as well as place him in a destination close to his Chicago hometown.

Rose could step up as a starting point guard if a Kyrie Irving trade does come through, as rumors report. LeBron James took to social media to welcome the new addition to the team.

The former MVP could also be looking to take a supporting role for a contending team, as he tries to make the most of his injured knees that have hampered his career in recent years, as noted by NBA.

The point guard has also talked with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers prior to this deal with Cleveland.

Rose put up an average of 18 points on 47.1 percent shooting, along with 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the 64 games he was able to play for the New York Knicks last season. These stats also mark a career high in field goal percentage since his 2009–0 season.