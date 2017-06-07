Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors 2017: Kevin Love to Be Traded in Exchange for Carmelo Anthony?

As the 2017 National Basketball Association Finals rumble on, even a dominant performance by Kevin Love for the Cleveland Cavaliers is not enough to completely stop trade rumors from resurfacing about him.

Reuters/Kyle TeradaGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals has come and gone in favor of the Golden State Warriors, but Kevin Love did his part in making it competitive for the Cleveland Cavaliers by tallying an offensive performance second only to LeBron James in a 113–132 loss at Oracle Arena on Sunday, June 4.

Even then, basketball analysts and media outlets are already speculating on a possible re-fit for the LeBron-led team should they fail to get the title this year. Most of the solutions offered involve trading away Kevin Love for assets that can tip the balance in favor of the Cavs in a theoretical rematch with the Warriors, according to the International Business Times.

An unnamed source placed in the NBA has revealed to the New York Daily News that LeBron has been driving a possible deal with the New York Knicks. An exchange involving Carmelo Anthony was said to be currently under study by the Cavs' front office, even if the Knicks would want a trade with Kevin Love for it to happen. Sporting News revealed LeBron James' take on the subject.

"It's trash," James said, debunking the rumor. "And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that. Especially during a game like that," James added, referring to a post-season win of the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Washington Wizards in February.

Kevin Love, meanwhile, had his own quotable take on the speculation. "It's a lie. What do they say? A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on," Love said, noting the speed at which the rumor has taken hold even as the Cavs were just fresh from taking care of business with the Washington team.