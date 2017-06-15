Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors 2017: Team Looking to Trade Kevin Love for Paul George or Carmelo Anthony?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have who could be the best player in the National Basketball Association alive, but it was not enough to take more than one game in the 2017 Finals against the dominant Golden State Warriors. Fans and analysts are looking forward to post-season adjustments that the Cavs' front office will be making, which could involve trades for Paul George or Carmelo Anthony.

LeBron James has put up huge numbers. He averaged 33.6 points on 56 percent shooting, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists just to see his Cleveland Cavaliers give up the championship title in just five games. It's clear to everyone that the Cavs will have to make the right moves in the draft and free agency trades to make a roster that can stand against the Warriors.

These moves could involve giving up Kevin Love for a possible package that will get Paul George or Carmelo Anthony into their team, according to the International Business Times.

The salary setup of the Cleveland Cavaliers will not make any sort of trade easy for the team, with a huge part of their cap already booked for key players on their roster. With a limited capacity to make an outright bid, the Cavs will have little choice but to look up the trade market for any elite player that they can afford, according to Sports Illustrated.

Indiana Pacer's Paul George is a possible target, with the Pacers fresh from having been swept off the postseason and losing team president Larry Bird. George has declined to commit to Indiana, making him a good piece to trade for Kevin Love.

While Indiana may be reluctant to let their star go, the New York Knicks is a different story. The Knicks' front office has been openly shopping Carmelo Anthony for some time now, and rumors have surfaced that James himself has been pushing Cleveland to grab Anthony while he's still on the market.