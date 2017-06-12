Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5 Predictions: Warriors Expected to Close Out Finals at Home

The defending champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have pulled off a huge win in game 4 of the National Basketball Association 2017 Finals over the Golden State Warriors. However, the Cavs still remain on the brink of elimination as the series heads back to Los Angeles, with the Warriors a favorite to clinch the title at home.

Reuters/Kyle Terada/USA Today SportsGolden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks past Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard JR Smith (5) during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on June 9, 2017.

The Golden State Warriors have been a favorite for most of the playoffs series, and little has changed with the Finals. Even with the Cleveland Cavaliers roaring back with a big game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena, the odds remain firmly in favor of the Warriors, according to CBS Sports.

Analysts and oddsmakers have estimated the chances of the Warriors finishing out the series, and things are looking up for the 2015 NBA champions despite a rout back at Cleveland. The Warriors will have a three-game lead over the defending champions, and the series is now heading back to their home court at Oracle Arena.

With both squads being relatively healthy, odds are the Warriors will take game 5 from the Cavaliers by about 9 points, according to Bleacher Report. Kevin Durant is a leader as well in the race for the NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player Award, as he posted huge numbers in the title bid of the Warriors.

Durant has averaged 34.3 points on 52.3 percent shooting to contribute to the team's lead over the Cavs. He has also pulled down an average of 8.8 rebounds per game in this series, and he has dished out 5.5 assists in that span.

He has also stepped up his free-throw game, averaging 91.4 percent for his attempts in this Finals series, a big 3.2 percent increase in his usual 88.2 percent free throw accuracy throughout his career.

As game 5 starts on June 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC, the Golden State Warriors are expected to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers at 120–110.