Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream, Date, Start Time: Where to Watch NBA Finals 2017 Online

Game 1 of the highly anticipated rematch of the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to set the tone for the battle for the 2017 National Basketball Association title. When does the tipoff for the basketball event of the year start?

Reuters/Kyle TeradaGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

Fans will find out this Thursday if the Golden State Warriors can exploit their home court advantage to get an early lead over the defending champs Cleveland Cavaliers, or if Lebron James and his team can score an early upset before heading back to Cleveland for Game 3.

Games 1 and 2 will be Cleveland visiting at Golden State, with games 3 and 4 being hosted by the defending NBA title-holders back at Quicken Loans Arena, as listed by Bleacher Report.

Game 1 will air live on Tuesday, June 1, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. For those with no access to TV at that time, ABC is also hosting the online stream of the games, live, through their website. These streams also air simultaneously to the ABC App available for iOS and Android, according to Time.

The ESPN sports network is also hosting their own stream at their Watch ESPN site, as well as on the WatchESPN app for mobile devices.

Game 2 will be on the weekend, as the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers again on Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EDT. Game 3 will be at the Cleveland Cavaliers' home court on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EDT, while Game 4 tips off on Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Depending on the results, the Cavaliers could come back to the Golden State on Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. EDT for a possible Game 5. A Game 6 could be scheduled on Thursday, June 15, at 9 p.m. EDT, this time, back in Cleveland. Finally, a Game 7, if necessary, will take place on Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. EDT back at the Golden State. All games will be broadcast by ABC.