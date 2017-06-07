Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Could Be a Narrow Win for Cavs at Home

Fans and followers of the 2017 National Basketball Association Finals are mostly in agreement that the Cleveland Cavaliers will have an uphill battle ahead of them for Game 3. Will the defending NBA champions find the answer back at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland?

Reuters/Kyle Terada/USA TODAY SportsJun 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

The third game will have the Cleveland Cavaliers welcoming the visiting Golden State Warriors on to their home court on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EDT. ABC will have the game covered live, with ESPN providing a free live stream of the match, according to the International Business Times.

As the home court advantage and possible gameplan adjustments come into play, predictions vary for game 3. A common opinion is that the Cavaliers will take a narrow win coming home this Wednesday.

The biggest factors coming in on Game 3 will be LeBron James and Kevin Durant, for entirely different reasons. While LeBron has been having nothing short of a phenomenal performance this postseason, his Cavaliers will need to provide him with more support, according to Bleacher Report.

Just going in as coach Tyronn Lue drew it up will not be enough to beat this Warriors team, according to James himself. Brian Windhorst of ESPN quoted Cleveland's superstar as he explained the outcome of Game 2.

"I thought for the most part, with the game plan that we had, we tried to execute it as close as possible," James said. "We were much more physical today than we were in Game 1, and we forced them to 20 turnovers. And they still beat us pretty good," the Cavs star admitted.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has been dominant in both meetings with Cleveland and not just at the offensive end, too. The Warriors superstar has racked up 22 rebounds, 14 assists and five blocks to go with a huge 71 points across the two games so far.

Durant is definitely someone Cavaliers coach Lue will have to plan the game for, along with the fact that he is surrounded by the rest of the Warriors cast. "A lot of things you can't do defensively by having K.D. on the floor," Lue said. "Every mistake you make defensively, they make you pay, and you saw that tonight," Cleveland's head coach added.