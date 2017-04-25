Cleveland Indians MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Francisco Lindor Doesn't Think It's the Right Time to Sign a Contract Extension

Francisco Lindor might have turned down a lucrative extension offer from the Cleveland Indians, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's going to walk away from the club when his current contract is done.

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 6th inning in game one of the 2016 ALCS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field, Oct. 14, 2016.

In an interview before their game against the Chicago White Sox last Friday, Lindor clarified that he could see himself sign a long-term deal with the Indians in the future. However, he didn't think the time was right over the winter.

"Why not? Yeah, of course, when the time comes, when the right time comes. Is it the right time now? I don't know. I don't think so. I'm just focusing on playing the game, and whatever's going to happen is going to happen," Lindor said, according to MLB.com

During the interview, Lindor refused to confirm that he turned down a contract extension worth approximately $100 million from the Indians during spring training. He also noted that he wants to focus on playing now that the season's already underway.

"Once we're in the season, it's all about winning. You guys know me very well. I'm all about winning. I'm all about doing what's right day-in and day-out, focusing on my job. That's what I'm doing right now. I'm focusing on my job," he stated during the interview.

Well, Lindor's just putting his game face on right now, so Indians fans don't have to worry. The shortstop won't be arbitration eligible until after the 2018 season and he is under team control until 2021. The Indians clearly want to avoid the arbitration process by signing him to a multi-year deal this early, but it seems that Lindor's not in a hurry to put pen to paper.

Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez have already signed extensions this spring and the Indians will probably attempt to lock Lindor up on a long-term deal again this offseason.