Climate Change Assessment Committee Disbanded by the Trump Administration

Reports reveal that the group tasked to help policymakers and private sectors, including the government-mandated climate analysis into their long-term plan strategies, will have to be dissolved.

The charter for the group that is composed of 15 local officials, people from the academe, as well as corporate representatives will expire on Sunday, Aug. 27. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's acting administrator Ben Friedman told the committee that they will no longer renew the panel.

But some of the members of the panel claim that the Trump administration's decision is not a wise move.

"It doesn't seem to be the best course of action," the committee chair Richard Moss stated. Moss is an adjunct professor from the University of Maryland's Department of Geographical Sciences.

He also mentioned in the interview that there could be several consequences that are about to unfold if the state and local authorities will just decide on building road projects or maintaining adequate hydropower supplies without any input from climate experts. "We're going to be running huge risks here and possibly end up hurting the next generation's economic prospects."

Reports also mention that another panel member Kristen Poppleton, the education director for the Climate Generation from Twin Cities, revealed that the chairman of the climate change panel will lead an effort that will continue several activities that the group already implemented. "This really impacts the American people, they're the big losers in the long-term here," she also said.

The Trump administration is currently being criticized for its controversial policies involving climate change. It is known for favoring several nonrenewable energy industries like coal plants.

Trump also received a backlash after it was announced that the U.S. will no longer be a part of the Paris Climate treaty in June.