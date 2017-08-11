'Clione no Akarai' Episode 6 Spoilers: Things Are About to Take a Sad Turn; What Is Minori's True Condition?

Clione no Akari Official Site A screenshot of Takashi Aoi, Kyoko Tsukihashi, and Minori Amamiya from the Japanese short-form anime series, "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)."

The trip to the Kamoumi Marine Park has come to an end, but Minori has also already set her eyes on the next trip she'd like to take with her new friends. But will she be strong enough to invite them on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Clione no Akari"?

Episode 5 featured an overall relaxed atmosphere following a seemingly tragic turn in episode 4. But although the doctor's news about Minori's health was not revealed, the final scene of this week's episode is more than enough to make fans worry about a potentially heartbreaking turnout.

What has happened to Minori following that trip to the aquarium? Even though she managed to come to school a few times after that, she was soon missing out on class.

Has her sickness gotten worse? Has she completely dropped out of school because of it? What will Takashi and Kyoko do now in order to ensure that their friend is doing okay? Is there even anything that they can do at all?

This week's episode also had Minori fondly checking out the advertisement for the upcoming summer festival. And since she really did enjoy every minute she spent with Takashi and Kyoko, she seemed to be planning on inviting the two of them to the event.

But will she even be able to leave the house, let alone explore the various stalls at the festival with her friends? Titled "One Hundred Days' Flower," the upcoming episode will hopefully shed some light on the real status of Minori's health and the significance of the clione, or sea angel, to the forthcoming events in the three friends' lives.

"Clione no Akari" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.