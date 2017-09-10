'Clione no Akari' Episode 10 Spoilers: Mystery About Minori to Finally Be Answered?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese short-form anime series, "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)."

The Summer Festival is over, and it may be time for Takashi and Kyouko to face the truth on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Clione no Akari."

This week's episode had Minori's point-of-view narrating what went on between the time she stopped coming to school until she saw her friends again at the Summer Festival. While her aunt did give her an old phone, Minori was still not able to send a message to Takashi and Kyouko because the said phone had no existing contacts.

It couldn't have been Minori who sent that text inviting Takashi and Kyouko to the summer festival, although she might've done so if she could. She did, however, type many unsent messages to her friends and even constantly dreamt about a time in the future when the three of them would freely be exchanging test messages.

But Minori was already very sick at the time, and as though already losing hope for the future she has envisioned with her friends, she decided to delete the unsent messages on her phone — all except for one.

Minori has left a precious future memory she would've liked to share with Takashi and Kyouko. The next episode, titled "After the Festival, the Morning Light," may reveal just what this memory would've been.

Takashi and Kyouko ended up falling asleep in the broken-down beach hut the three of them had run into when it began to rain. However, when morning came, Minori was no longer with them, and all that's left to remind her two friends that she's been there was her phone.

Fans are continuously intrigued by what has happened to Minori. Why did she decide to come to the summer festival, and why did she end up leaving her friends behind at the end of it? And why was her shadow always an inch apart from Takashi's and Kyoko's?

The next episode may provide some answers once Takashi and Kyouko wake up and find Minori's phone, which she seems to have intentionally left for them.

"Clione no Akari" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.