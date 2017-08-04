'Clione no Akari' Episode 5 Spoilers: What Bad Tidings Await Minori and Friends in 'See You Tomorrow'?

Clione no Akari Official Site A screenshot of Minori Amamiya from the Japanese short-form anime series, "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)."

The kids are off to see the titular "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)," on the next episode, but could bad news be looming on the horizon, too?

Sunday has finally arrived, and thanks to some free tickets that Kyoko's mom scored from someone, Minori got to experience what could perhaps be one of the happiest days in her life at the Kamoumi Marine Park. But unbeknownst to her, the doctor has also just called her aunt in to report the results of some tests done on her the previous week.

Just when the kids decided to check out the ongoing "Clione Special Exhibition" at the aquarium, the final scene of this week's episode showed Minori's aunt walking away from the hospital's examination room. Her shoulders were sagging and the overall atmosphere of the scene was so harrowing that it could only suggest that Minori's tests have yielded some very unfavorable results.

What new challenges will the kids have to face now that Minori seems to be very sick? Will seeing the cClione, or sea angels, be the final happy memory they share? What significance will these winged and mesmerizing sea slugs play in the lives of Takashi, Kyoko, and Minori in the coming days?

Takashi has already mentioned in the premiere episode that Minori has a weak constitution and would often miss class. There was even one instance when Minori seemed to have suffered from a brief fainting spell while talking to the puffer fish display outside a seafood restaurant. What is it that's wrong with Minori's health? Can it be cured, or has the young girl's fate been sealed?

Also, will knowledge of this ever change her classmates' unfavorable views about her? More importantly, how will this affect Minori's closest friends, Takashi and Kyoko? Will they finally find the courage to stand up for their bullied friend without fearing for their own safety?

"Clione no Akari" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.