'Clione no Akari' Episode 7 Spoilers: Series to Kick Off Second Half of 12-Episode Run with Summer Festival Memories?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese short-form anime series, "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)."

Kyoko, Takashi, and Minori have finally reunited for the summer festival. What new memories will they be creating together on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Clione no Akari"?

It turned out that Minori was sick, after all; so much so that she has been at the hospital the entire time she missed school. While she certainly did not miss her class, she still fondly held on to the promise she made to Kyoko and Takashi.

It can be recalled that the two of them gave Minori their contact numbers and made the girl promise to contact them the moment she had a cell phone. Thinking of this, Minori asked her doting aunt if she could have the old cell phone that the aunt was no longer using. It was through this that Minori was able to invite Kyoko and Takashi to the summer festival in the next town over.

It was also through this that the friends were finally reunited to once again share in a special event, like the way they did at the clione exhibit.

However, no preview was shown for the next episode. And the final scene of episode 6 looked like the story could've ended there. MyAnimeList has listed the series for a 12-episode run, which could probably mean that it has just wrapped up its first half.

This is what the fans of the anime series think, hoping for more to come now that the three friends are together again. There are also a lot of unanswered questions that would be left should the series end now. Additionally, of course, there's the matter with Nanami, who seems to be the class bullies' next target now that Minori is no longer in school.

"Clione no Akari" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.