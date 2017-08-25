'Clione no Akari' Episode 8 Spoilers: Summer Festival Continues in 'A Tiny Lighthouse'

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese short-form anime series, "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)."

What could be waiting for Takashi, Kyoko, and Minori at the bottom of the stone steps on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Clione no Akari"?

The three friends who have not seen each other for a while have finally reunited at a summer festival in another town. It's far away enough from their school that they didn't feel the need to worry about running into anyone they knew. But they couldn't have been more wrong.

On one side of the festival, there were a group of girls led by that taiyaki-loving Sayaka who was in the same class as them. And manning a takoyaki stand was the group of three boys who were always saying mean things about Minori in class.

Takashi and Kyoko have always been worrying about not being able to do enough for Minori. Like everybody else in class, they have both kept quiet while the more popular cliques bullied their friend. But their encounter with the takoyaki boys and the taiyaki girls proved that they were not alone in thinking this way.

When the takoyaki boys chased Takashi, Kyoko, Minori with the intention of bullying them some more, the taiyaki girls took a stand and helped send the bullies away. Nanami, who lived nearby, was also there to help.

It seems that the realization hit the girls after Minori stopped coming to school and the goldfish in the aquarium died. They were wrong to blame Minori for the aquarium mishap that one time, and this has somehow made them reflect on their actions towards the blond girl.

But can this kind of courage continue on in class, should Minori decide to go back to school? Will the bullying finally stop when enough people decide to stand up against it?

The summer festival is still not over yet, and Takashi, Kyoko, and Minori are about to discover more wonders at the bottom of the stone steps they have decided to descend. The title for the next episode, "A Tiny Lighthouse," clearly reveals what they are about to find there, but what significance will this particular lighthouse play in this ongoing story of friendship and acceptance?

"Clione no Akari" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.