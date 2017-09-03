'Clione no Akari' Episode 9 Spoilers: Something Foreboding Looms on the Horizon as Summer Festival Wears On

Clione no Akari Official Site A screenshot of Takashi, Kyoko and Minori from the short-form Japanese anime series, "Clione no Akari (Lights of the Clione)."

The text message that brought Takashi and Kyoko to the summer festival in the next town over did not come from Minori after all. Will the mystery behind it be revealed on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Clione no Akari"?

Takashi, Kyoko, and Minori have not seen each other for a while after the latter missed school due to a reason not disclosed to her classmate. So when Takashi and Kyoko received an unsigned text message inviting them to the summer festival they learned about from different posters on their way home from the aquarium, they immediately assumed it was Minori who sent it.

They did give the girl their phone numbers, after all, in case Minori decided to invest on a phone. They did also see Minori at the festival looking at her phone, as though she was waiting for a message from someone.

The revelation did not only baffle Takashi and Kyoko but also intrigued the viewers of the series, some of whom has taken it as a foreboding sign.

There's also that scene at the hospital with what looked to be Minori's aunt breaking down in tears after hearing what the doctor had to say. The two of them are also standing in front of the intensive care unit (ICU), which may or may not be relevant in the eventual revelation of what's really been going on with Minori.

One good thing that happened in this week's episode was that Takashi, Kyoko, and Minori's friendship has been sealed by the lighthouse. It turned out that Minori has been watching Takashi and Kyoko for a long time and has been drawing inspiration from their friendship. Minori likened this friendship to the clione, which manages to inspire warm feelings even through the cold water under the sea ice.

Minori never thought she could ever be friends with the two of them, which, in turn, brought Kyoko to tears.

Kyoko finally apologized to Minori for not doing anything while the latter was being bullied in school. This seems to have also brought Takashi and Kyoko the courage they need to finally be able to stand up for their friend.

"Clione no Akari" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.