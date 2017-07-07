'Cloak and Dagger' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Upcoming Marvel-Based Series Already Renewed for Second Season?

Facebook/CloakandDaggerTV Promotional banner for Freeform's upcoming superhero series "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger," featuring Aubrey James as Tyrone Johnson, aka Cloak, and Olivia Holt as Tandy Bowen, aka Dagger.

Freeform's upcoming superhero series "Marvel's Cloak and Dagger" is rumored to have been renewed for a second season a few months before its scheduled 2018 premiere.

Cable TV network Freeform has reportedly renewed its upcoming Marvel-based series starring Aubrey James and Olivia Holt as the titular characters Cloak and Dagger, respectively. The news comes as no surprise since Marvel Television has previously expressed their intention of expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) towards the direction of the Young Adult demographic.

In line with this, Marvel has partnered up with ABC Signature Studios to bring shows like "Cloak and Dagger" and "New Warriors" to the small screen via Freeform. The said partnership will also be bringing "The Runaways" on Hulu.

Although no official word has been released regarding the matter, it seems quite likely that Marvel may have indeed greenlit another season for Freeform's upcoming midseason superhero offering. Details about the alleged second season are scarce at this point, although there are reports which suggest that planning for the show will likely begin in between next month to October of this year.

"Cloak and Dagger" is the coming-of-age story of two of Marvel's beloved characters, Tandy and Tyrone. Although the two of them come from starkly different backgrounds, they are eventually bonded by a secret that they cannot dare share with anybody else. Both youths have gone through the traumatic loss of everyone and everything that they held dear, and they will find strength and renewed hope for life when their paths finally cross.

However, their encounter will also spark a major life-changing event that will bring them through unexpected twists and turn. As they try to understand these changes, they will also gradually learn to care for each other, as well as for the fate that their newfound abilities have brought to their paths.

"The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy," executive producer Joe Pokaski told Marvel News. "When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We're so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe," he added.

"Marvel's Cloak and Dagger" is expected to air next year on Freeform, during the 2017–18 television midseason. Those who are interested can watch the official trailer for the upcoming series below.