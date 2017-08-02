Clooney Foundation Raises Over $2 Million to Help Open Schools for Syrian Refugee Children

George Clooney's charity foundation is all set in helping Syrian refugee children after raising $2.25 million.

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet as they arrive at 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016.

According to ABC News, the Clooney Foundation for Justice is planning on opening seven public schools in Lebanon.

In a statement released on Monday, July 31, the Clooneys said that the money raised for the Syrian refugees is aimed at preventing thousands of young children from becoming what they call a "lost generation."

This project was made possible through Clooney Foundation's partnership with Google, HP and UNICEF, where about 3,000 refugee children are said to benefit.

"Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk — the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That's our goal with this initiative. We don't want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time," said George and Amal Clooney via UNICEF.

It has been revealed that HP donated a one-million-dollar technology grant while Google also made a generous donation.

About 200,000 Syrian refugee children are said to be out of school and what's more, they're lives have all been shaped by war and violence depriving them of a formal education. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which was established last year, hopes to help support these children in order to help shape their future.

"It is our hope that the refugee children who will soon start school through this initiative will have a chance to contribute to building a more peaceful and just world," said Clooney Foundation for Justice ambassador and executive director David Pressman said.

George and wife Amal, a renowned human rights lawyer, recently welcomed their twin babies last month, almost three years after the couple first wed in September 2014.