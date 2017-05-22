CM Punk Comeback Rumors: Fighter Offered $1M to Return to Wrestling

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Phillip Jack Brooks, aka CM Punk, may soon be returning to wrestling as rumors of a comeback from the three-time World Heavyweight Champion have been circulating for weeks now.

CC BY-SA 2.0/Eva RinaldiCM Punk seen here at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.

Recently, news surfaced that Punk has been offered a contract to join Dave Hinkles' upcoming tournament. According to Wrestling Rumors, the owner of Five Star Promotions wants Punk to take part in the competition that kicks off in Liverpool, England, on June 10. He has reportedly offered the fighter $1 million. Based on the report, Punk has yet to give Hinkles his answer.

The UFC fighter retired from wrestling about three years ago at the age of 35. Many of his fans felt that it was too early for him to leave and begged him to reconsider. Shortly after, Punk joined the UFC and quickly established a reputation as a fierce fighter.

Although speculations of his comeback have been whispered about for years, he has shown no indication of returning to wrestling.

According to Sports Keeda, the chance of Punk ever returning to wrestling is close to nil. Aside from the fact that he is busy with his UFC career, Punk is reportedly still smarting from the way his former company, the WWE, cut him off without any consideration. It can be remembered that in 2014, he accused WWE of firing him after a two-month suspension.

In an interview with Windy City Live, Punk said he never wanted to be part of the WWE. He said his target was to be known in Japan.

"I'm not sure. Obviously, I watched WWE as a kid, but when I made the conscious decision - WWF was never the end goal. I romanticized about Japanese wrestling. There [were] two companies in Japan, it was called All Japan and New Japan, and that was my thing."

He adds: "I was more about going over there and being a star over there, then coming home and just being completely - you can walk down the street and nobody knows you."