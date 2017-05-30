CM Punk, Hulk Hogan's Return To Wrestling Ring Teased; Are These Two Superstars Gearing Up for a Comeback This Year?

Two recent pieces of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) media have been released, teasing the possible return of CM Punk or Hulk Hogan. Are either or both of these two popular wrestlers on their way to coming back to the WWE arena?

Reuters/Danny MoloshokWrestler Hulk Hogan poses for a photo as a fan also poses as he walks in the Los Angeles Convention Center while on site to promote Majesco Entertainment's ''Hulk Hogan's Main Event'' video game on Kinect for Xbox 360 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 in Los Angeles June 7, 2011.

Sportskeeda recently cited a special poster which was included in a sample edition of the "WWE Kids Magazine." It featured a double-sided piece that has led to speculations that The Hulkster could be set on coming back soon. The special poster had ring legends on one side, with 16-time World Champion John Cena taking center stage, with several other superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, Roman Reigns, and the Rock flanking him on both sides. The Hulkster was also among this crowd.

But the flipside of the poster is all about the Hulkster, who was pictured in his classic shirt-ripping pose with the words "Believe in yourself brother!" scrawled across the page.

On the other hand, CM Punk was recently featured in a video clip that the WWE posted on Thursday, May 25. The video was taken from the WWE Championship match from "Elimination Chamber 2013" and was uploaded on the WWE's official YouTube channel. The video clip featured CM Punk challenging The Rock for the title. The Rock ultimately won that challenge via a pinfall 21 minutes later.

Inquisitr speculates that out of the two former wrestlers featured, it's the Hulkster that has the strongest chance of returning to the WWE ring. Hogan's Gawker lawsuit has been taken care of, and now that two years have passed since then, his previous mistakes can now be part of the distant past.

As for CM Punk's return, it seems unlikely at this point owing to the fact that the former wrestler did not exactly part with the WWE on the friendliest of terms.

Despite the fact that the said superstars have yet to officially return, they have already been given odds to win the 2018 Royal Rumble match with CM Punk having the higher odds of winning than the Hulkster according to the "Paddy Power" online sportsbook.