CM Punk Receives $1 Million Offer from 5 Star Wrestling to Return to Sport; June Tournament Cancelled or Moved?

Wrestling star CM Punk made headlines in May when he received an offer from Daniel Hinkles of 5 Star Wrestling to return to the ring for $1 million. The deal was he would compete in the first 128-man wrestling tournament.

Pixabay/PavlofoxThe company offering CM Punk million to return to wrestling has met a tournament scheduling problem.

The June 10 event was supposed to take place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. Recent reports, however, said changes were made to the tournament. Was it cancelled or moved to 2018?

Hinkle allegedly first told wrestlers who were participating in the tournament that the event in June was cancelled, as per PW Insider. The report also highlighted that while 5 Star Wrestling offered CM Punk a lucrative $1 million contract, the wrestling star has not yet publicly confirmed if he accepted the deal.

As word of the cancellation spread on social media, another story ran indicating that the event was not cancelled but was postponed to February 2018 at the same venue in the Echo Arena. According to F4W Online, through a tip from fighting game commentator Stephen Lyon, talents were told the move was due to the recent bombing incident at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester.

5 Star Wrestling then later issued a confirmation of the February tournament dates on their Facebook page. Citing they were aware fans could be disappointed, 5 Star Wrestling indicated the decision was not "taken lightly."

"It is a move that will greatly improve the shows we host going forward," their statement reads. Check out the new schedule below.

With the tournament happening in eight months and with enough time to prepare, fans now wonder if CM Punk might reconsider the $1 million offer. The fighter last stepped on the ring in the 2014 Royal Rumble. He left wrestling due to a dispute with the WWE and has an existing contract with UFC.