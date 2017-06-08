CMT Music Awards 2017 News: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Win Big; Night Features Tribute to Gregg Allman

Country music artists have come together once again for the annuual CMT Music Awards. Aside from the awards and performances, musicians also paid tribute to the late Southern-rock pioneer Gregg Allman.

REUTERS/Harrison McclaryCharles Kelley (L), Jason Aldean (C) and Darius Rucker perform "Midnight Rider" in a tribute to the late Gregg Allman.

Throughout the night, several artists paired up for collaborative performances. Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley, Derek Trucks, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean kicked off the event with a tribute to rock icon Allman, who passed away in May at the age of 69. Video of the year winners Florida Georgia Line sang "Last Day Alive" with The Chainsmokers, Peter Frampton did a special number with Brothers Osborne, and Earth, Wind & Fire closed off the show with a song featuring Lady Antebellum.

Despite walking away empty-handed at the Grammys and the Academy of Country Music Awards this year, Keith Urban was able to redeem himself after winning awards for his "Blue Ain't Your Color" single. The 49-year-old also collected awards for Male Video of the Year (and also won Video of the Year) and CMT Social Superstar of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, the Australian country star thanked his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, for her support. "I want to say massive thank you to my wife, Nicole Mary, because you have no idea how much of what I do she's involved in every little piece of it," the singer gushed. "And especially for the videos and helping me."

Carrie Underwood stole the show as well with her restrained version of "The Fighter" with Urban. She received a solo trophy along with another CMT Award for Female Video for the single "Church Bells." While accepting her awards, the former "American Idol" contestant expressed her gratitude for all the fans before cheering her husband Mike Fisher. "Go Preds," she said, referring to Fisher's Nashville Predators team who are currently taking part in the Stanley Cup.