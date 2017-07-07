CNN 'Fake News' Latest: Larry King Stands By Network

Reuters/Yuri Gripas President Donald J. Trump is said to appear to promote violence against media in a recent post on social media.

Larry King stands by the Cable News Network (CNN) amidst its media war with U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has been alleged to appear to be promoting violence against media in a recent social media post.

King, who had his show "Larry King Live" on CNN wherein he interviewed a wide variety of guests from powerful politicians to UFO conspiracy theorists, has expressed support for his former network.

Now that CNN is currently at war with President Trump over his accusations that the network publishes fake news, King stands by his former network.

TMZ caught up with King last Monday night and asked about his thoughts regarding Trumps' tweet containing a video where he pounds on a guy with a CNN logo on his face.

King said that he knows the credibility of CNN and that Trump's claims of the network giving out fake news are absurd. He added that CNN should not be ruined just because of one mistake.

Meanwhile, Trump has been said to appear to be promoting violence against the media over his recent post on Twitter containing the video of him beating down a guy with a CNN logo for his head at a wrestling event.

CNN responded to his tweet in a statement.

Brian Stelter, senior media correspondent for CNN, shared on Twitter, "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly [deputy White House press secretary] Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip ... he is instead involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."

Despite Trump's blatant accusations against CNN, a Survey Monkey poll confirms that trust for CNN is seven points ahead of the U.S. president among all adults, Axios confirms.

The survey also shows that 89 percent of Republicans still support Trump compared to CNN. About 91 percent of Democrats as well as majority of independents agree that CNN is more trustworthy.