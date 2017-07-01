CNN Mocked Over Elmo Interview, Gets Called 'Nation's Fake News Leader'

CNN is currently the target of derision and criticism after the network used Elmo, a popular "Sesame Street" puppet character, as part of their discussion of U.S. President Trump's travel ban.

Reuters/Shannon StapletonA person dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo walks through Times Square in New York July 29, 2014.

As the United States Supreme Court decided to uphold Trump's travel ban versus predominantly Muslim countries, CNN held a Facebook Live interview panel on Tuesday, June 27. The recap was the published on the news network's website.

The panel included CNN journalist Clarissa Ward, along with International Rescue Committee activist David Miliband, Sherrie Westin from "Sesame Street" and Elmo, the red-haired character from the children's show. In a discussion panel that's been described as "bizarre" by the Daily Mail, the group then went on to talk about complex issues including the refugee crisis and the Middle East situation.

In an opinion piece, Fox News did not mince words laying into CNN for their Facebook Live interview. The media network called CNN "the nation's Fake News leader" and added how the rival network "has reached an all-time low" in their use of Elmo in their feature that targeted Trump's travel ban.

Headlines have painted CNN's interview with Elmo as appropriating a children's show icon for their own propaganda purposes.

According to CNN, Elmo, who is considered to be less than four years old, went on a visit to a refugee camp in Jordan earlier on February this year. He reportedly described his trip as "really wonderful because Elmo got to meet a lot of new friends."

"Elmo thinks it's important to know that everybody is the same deep down and that's very important," the "Sesame Street" character added.

On the refugee situation, Elmo had something to add. "It was really sad because Elmo's new friends told Elmo that they had to leave their homes because it wasn't safe for them to stay, and that made Elmo really sad and sometimes a bit scared," the children's show character explained.