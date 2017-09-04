CNN Reporter Photos 2 Abandoned Dogs In Texas Flood Then Leaves Them

Reuters/Richard Carson Houston's Interstate highway 45 is flooded on August 27, 2017.

A photo posted by a CNN reported on social media is receiving mixed responses from all over the country. The image, which shows two dogs abandoned inside a boat, has gone viral garnering varied reaction from those who have seen it.

The photo was taken by Ed Lavandera Monday which he posted on his Instagram account. The poor pups appeared trapped in deep waters with their owners nowhere to be found.

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

The image touched the hearts of many, even those who don't own pets themselves. Most cannot fathom the thought of abandoning their pets that are often considered part of the family.

Some criticized the dogs' owners for abandoning them while others defended them citing the probability that those who rescued them were probably unable to take the dogs with them. Others even slammed the reporter himself who they believe left the dogs after taking a picture.

Lavandera responded to the comments possibly on behalf of the owners and himself saying that the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. He added that food was also left for them and that the owner/s is expected to come for them as soon as possible.

This not the first time news media was criticized for being insensitive to the plight of the flood victims with regards to their coverage. Just this week, another CNN reporter was slammed by a woman she was interviewing for doing so during what she described as "their worst times."

Accroding to the mother, Rosa Flores was just sitting with cameras and microphones trying to ask people what is wrong with them. The woman, who was later identified as Danielle, waited 36 hours with her two small daughters for a rescue that never came before they arrived at a shelter.

The effects of Hurricane Harvey will continue to be felt for weeks with many areas of Texas still flooded. The effects on the oil industry will also be felt across the country with a large percentage of domestic oil production centered around Houston.