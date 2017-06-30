'Code Black' Season 3 Air Date, Cast News: Rob Lowe Has a New Partner; Little Ariel Is Back

A new face will join "Code Black" season 3 on CBS. Rob Lowe's Dr. Ethan Willis is getting a new partner and she's none other than Moon Bloodgood ("Terminator Salvation").

Bloodgood will play Rox, a paramedic who is quite brassy and competitive, reports stated. Rox will work closely with Dr. Willis, who will be doing more medical fieldwork in "Code Black" season 3.

It's unclear, however, if Bloodgood's addition will lead to a romance with Lowe's character. As these two strong-willed personalities will likely have friction and conflict on the show, fans can't help but speculate that a sexual tension could also arise between Rox and Dr. Willis.

Meanwhile, TV Line assured fans that Emily Tyra (Dr. Noa Kean) and Noah Gray-Cabey (Dr. Elliot Dixon) will still be part of "Code Black" season 3. After its debut season, the show's writers surprised viewers when several actors were not asked to reprise their roles in what was a cast shake-up. Fortunately, that's not happening in the new season.

TV Line also confirmed that little Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind) the orphan will be back in season 3. Viewers may recall that the character appeared in last season's finale. Dr. Leanne Rorish (Marcia Gay Harden) took her home after the virus outbreak has been contained. It looks like Dr. Rorish will become Ariel's legal or adoptive parent when the show returns.

Fans assumed CBS will drop the series after season 2 as it was one of their lowest-rated scripted shows, as per Variety. But "Code Black" averaged some 6 million viewers weekly and its numbers were decent enough to earn another season.

"Code Black" also stars Luis Guzman (Jesse Sallander), Melanie Chandra (Dr. Malaya Pineda), Ben Hollingsworth (Dr. Mario Savetti), Boris Kodjoe (Dr. Will Campbell), Harry Ford (Dr. Angus Leighton) and William Allen Young (Dr. Rollie Guthrie). Last season saw Jillian Murray's character, Dr. Heather Pinkney, succumbing to the virus. The show is marked for a mid-season return on CBS.