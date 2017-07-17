'Code Black' Season 3 Air Date, News: Cast Has First Table Read, Production in Full Swing [PHOTO]

Production for "Code Black" season 3 is in full swing. The cast was back together for its first table read of the season.

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS "Code Black" will soon begin filming its third season for CBS.

Executive producer Michael Seitzman revealed that they did a table read on Friday, July 14. He posted a photo on Twitter to announce that everyone is going to be back on the set.

Filming the episode usually follows a table read. Thus, it won't be long until the show's followers will be treated to more behind-the-scenes photos from the set, as well as other spoilers.

"Code Black" viewers might recall that season 2 had a definite ending and none of the usual cliffhangers. It showed Dr. Leanne Rorish (Marcia Gay Harden) taking a child home, Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind), after she lost her family in the virus outbreak that paralyzed the city. Ariel will still figure in the show when it returns but it's not yet clear if she will be a permanent fixture in Leanne's life.

Meanwhile, it was announced last June that "Code Black" will introduce a new cast member in Moon Bloodgood who will play the paramedic Rox. She will be working with Dr. Ethan Willis (Rob Lowe) on the field but viewers will still have to find out if their professional relationship will be smooth sailing.

"Code Black" season 3 will also introduce new interns but further cast announcements have not yet been confirmed. The renewal came as a big surprise for some fans who thought the show was a goner after season 2.

"Code Black" on CBS also stars Luis Guzmán (Nurse Jesse), Melanie Chandra (Dr. Malaya Pineda), Harry Ford (Dr. Angus Leighton), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dr. Mario Savetti), Boris Kodjoe (Dr. Will Campbell), Noah Gray-Cabey (Dr. Elliot Dixon), Emily Tyra (Dr. Noa Kean) and William Allen Young (Dr. Rollie Guthrie). The show has not yet been placed on schedule in CBS' upcoming season. It will likely premiere in the midseason.