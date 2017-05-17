'Code Black' Season 3 News, Air Date: CBS Renews Series for Third Season

Fans will get to see the residents of Angels Memorial Hospital continue to save lives as "Code Black" has been officially renewed for a third season.

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS'Code Black' has been renewed for a third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has given the medical drama a renewal order for season 3. It definitely seems like the network is trying to keep "Code Black" alive. It can be recalled that season 2 saw a shake-up in its cast roster, becoming a reboot of sorts, after its humble first season.

The publication notes that it is the network's own medical drama, since NBC has "Chicago Med" and ABC has the long-running "Grey's Anatomy."

The renewal comes as a bit of a surprise since season 2 saw a dip in ratings. It pulled in an average of 1.7 rating among adults aged 18-49 and 8.2 million viewers. It remains to be seen how many episodes season 3 will consist of. Season 1 was given 18 episodes, while season 2 was brought down to 16 episodes.

The story for season 3 also remains unknown, since the season 2 finale did not really leave any loose ends or close with a cliffhanger. However, it is expected that Leanne's (Marcia Gay Harden) relationship with Ariel will continue to improve, since the finale saw her slowly accepting her into her life. Also, Noa (Emily Tyra) kissed Mario (Benjamin Hollingsworth) after a life-threatening scare, so the third season will likely expound on that.

The season 2 finale saw a viral outbreak take over Angels Memorial, with several residents becoming quarantined. Worse yet, they had a time limit of 10 hours to find a cure or else the infected will all die. In the end, Ethan (Rob Lowe), Will (Boris Kodjoe) and Angus (Harry Ford) found a person with the right antibodies that could fight against the virus. But since they were running out of time, they were forced to do person-to-person blood transfusions, and no one else died.

An air date for "Code Black" season 3 has yet to be announced.