'Code Black' Season 3 Spoilers: Musical Episode to Welcome Third Year [PHOTO]

The medical drama "Code Black" will stage a musical episode in season 3. The cast already filmed the episode, which will be aired as the show's third year opening.

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS The cast of "Code Black" will be singing and dancing in the show's opening for season 3.

Photos from the musical episode appeared exclusively on Entertainment Tonight. Spotted in the song and dance numbers are Marcia Gay Harden (Dr. Leanne Rorish), Luis Guzman (Jesse Salander), Harry Ford (Dr. Angus Leighton), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dr. Mario Savetti), Boris Kadjar (Dr. Will Campbell) and Emily Tyra (Dr. Noa Kean).

Excluded from the musical, however, are Rob Lowe (Dr. Ethan Willis) and new cast member Moon Bloodgood (Rox).

The "Code Black" musical in the season opener is a first for the heavy drama series. It is part of the story that will be told from the point of view of a patient with a tumor. The patient imagines that the doctors, nurses and hospital staff attending to her at Angel's Memorial break into songs and dances as a result of her condition.

Meanwhile, "Code Black" season 3 made another round of cast shake-up with the departure of Melanie Chandra (Dr. Malaya Pineda). She represented the LGBTQ community and was one of the show's original characters.

Previously, the show also removed Raza Jaffrey (Dr. Neal Hudson) and Bonnie Somerville (Dr. Christa Lorenson) from the original cast list. Jillian Murray's character, Dr. Heather Pinkney, was also killed off.

Chandra confirmed that she is no longer in the new season in a post on Instagram. She also thanked the network, the studio and her co-workers following her exit from the series.

But as one doctor leaves, another doctor will join the show as a regular.

"Code Black" enlisted Tyler Perez as a new resident named Diego and his character comes from a rich family. He will make a documentary about his first-year residency at Angel's Memorial.

"Code Black" season 3 will begin its run in the midseason slate on CBS.