'Code Geass' Season 3 Release Date, Plot News: Still No Release Date for Season 3

The production for the hit mecha anime "Code Geass" wrapped up after the second season of the show, but the anime is being revived and is expected to debut this year.

Official Code Geass Australia Website "Code Geass" to resume in 2018

It has been almost nine years since the final episode of "Code Geass" aired, but talks about reviving the anime have recently resurfaced. According to a thread on Reddit, the release date of the next installment has not been announced officially. Fans, however, believe that the show will resume "sometime early next year."

Both seasons of "Code Geass" have been re-aired. And otaku or anime enthusiasts are taking this as a sign that the third installment will shortly follow.

On the same thread, a Reddit user claims that season 3 could air in 2019. The member shares that the upcoming season will air after all three "Code Geass" films have made their debut. According to the otaku, all three films will summarize seasons 1 and 2 of "Code Geass." One of the films will reportedly air this year. Despite all the rumors, there is still no official confirmation on the matter.

At the Anime Triad Convention in North Carolina, Johnny Yong Bosch, the voice actor behind Lelouch Lamperouge, the lead fictional character of "Code Geass," was asked about how he felt about the show's revival. He said, "When I first heard there was another season i was like mhmmm," Bosch jokingly said. "Because it was a great ending!"

He added, "They were like hmm, maybe we should bring it back. That's the nature of it right? It's a risk. I hope it's going to be great! But you never know."

Anime enthusiasts should take note that "Code Geass" season 3 has yet to be confirmed officially. Therefore, reports about its revival should be taken with a grain of salt.