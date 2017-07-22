'Code Vein' Character News: Introducing Mia Karnstein and Yakumo Shinonome

Bandai Namco/Code Vein A screenshot of "Code Vein" featuring the two main characters Mia Karnstein and Yakumo Shinonome, battling a boss.

As "Code Vein" makes progress to its planned 2018 release, Bandai Namco has revealed details on two of the key characters in the game. Mia Karnstein and Yakumo Shinonome, the two Revenants featured in the reveal, is shown battling monsters in the new screenshots released by the game publisher.

Game publisher Bandai Namco has released new screenshots for their new action title "Code Vein," as posted in an update on their site. Along with the new media, available on the game's official website since Thursday, July 20, are more details on two of the main characters of the action role-playing game.

The two key characters are part of a hidden society of Revenants called Vein, and they must find a way to survive in a post-apocalyptic world without succumbing to their thirst for blood.

Mia Karnstein wanders the alternate reality world of "Code Vein," brandishing a ranged weapon in the style of a bayonet. She herself is a Revenant, although it is unknown if her younger brother, her only surviving family, shares the trait as well.

In-game, Mia is depicted as a young girl with blonde hair and red eyes, and she favors long dresses trimmed with fur. She is described as a person willing to do anything to protect her brother, who accompanies her in the desolate world of Vein.

Yakumo Shinonome is a former mercenary turned Revenant, and is described as a faithful companion and a stalwart protector of those around him. In turn, Yakumo is beloved by others as well. In battle, he is seen as a level-headed combatant who dispatches his enemies in an efficient and professional manner.

He is shown in the screenshot as a tall young man wielding a sword, although the reveal by Bandai Namco did not include details on his weapons. Yakumo is depicted as one who favors light armor embellished by a cape.

"Code Vein" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC next year, in 2018.