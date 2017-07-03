'Code Vein' Gameplay Trailer News: Game's Weapons Exposed

bandainamcoent.com "Code Vein" is a third-person role-playing game.

Bandai Namco officially dropped the gameplay trailer for the upcoming action role-playing game "Code Vein" during this year's Anime Expo.

The trailer shows how players will deal with the basic attacks in the upcoming anime-themed video game. Those who have already seen the clip were able to see the creepy-looking enemies that stand against the game's vampire protagonist called the Revenant. It also reveals a cave-like venue that is lit by torches as well as the fiery-red eyes of the enemies.

The trailer also shows that players will be able to choose from a variety of weapons that will be released to match their playing style. These include swords, halberds, bayonets, and the likes.

While the UI and HUD of the game were not featured in the new gameplay trailer, reports claim that the game might be using a stamina system that will allow players to consume stamina each time they perform a certain action. This means they have limited amount of moves in a certain period.

The game developer released a press statement about the upcoming third-person role-playing game in June, which stated that "Code Vein" will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.

"In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment," the press statement reads. "At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity."

More details about "Code Vein" are expected to be announced soon.