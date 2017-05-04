'Code Vein' Gameplay Trailer Review: Reports Compare Upcoming Game to 'Dark Souls'

Now that the latest gameplay trailer is out for "Code Vein," reports were quick to notice a resemblance between the upcoming game and "Dark Souls."

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment AmericaA still from "Code Vein's" latest gameplay trailer.

The "Dark Souls" franchise and the upcoming "Code Vein" are both action role-playing games and have the same publisher, Bandai Namco.

While many reports were quick to note that "Code Vein" is somehow just a new version of "Dark Souls," some think it is for a good cause.

As Nerdist commented, "Dark Souls" is a close to perfect, highly challenging game. However, it is hard to overlook that it lacks some "anime vampires." And the report thinks "Code Vein" makes up for that.

In the trailer, gamers can find characters that appear to be anime vampires tasked to fight some vicious looking monsters in the game. Nerdist added that "Code Vein" do not just have anime vampires, but they are in the game combatting giant adversaries in "real-time." The report even added that "Code Vein's" characters is somewhat comparable to "Tokyo Ghoul's" characters.

The Verge added that the main difference between "Code Vein" and "Dark Souls" is that the upcoming game obviously drew more inspiration from the anime world rather than the common medieval theme that the latter features.

In the trailer, it appears that, apart from giant monsters, "Code Vein" is going to feature enormous weapons as well as a distinct combat system that according to The Verge is possibly going to utilize "dodges and timing."

Meanwhile, reports also noted that "Code Vein" will also introduce a "companion feature" in its gameplay which can really work to the player's advantage when used with good strategy. Obviously, this feature will let players bring an ally on game worlds or battles. So players need to think it through, which companion works well with the skills and weapons that they currently possess? That will give players an edge over the giant enemies.

"Code Vein" is slated for release in 2018.