'Code Vein' News: Bandai Namco Describes New Game as 'Grueling,' Confirms 2018 Release

Bandai Namco Entertainment has just confirmed that a new third-person action role-playing game (RPG) is set to arrive in 2018. The game developer dropped an early teaser for "Code Vein," flirting with the legacy of "Dark Souls" by showing the tagline, "Prepare to Dine."

Bandai Namco Entertainment/FromSoftware "Dark Souls III" promotional image

The teaser gives gamers some exciting details about how the upcoming title can actually be played. It describes the RPG as "a grueling action RPG" that takes players on a journey across a gigantic interconnected world.

Bandai Namco has released a series of screenshots from the actual game, offering players a glimpse of what "Code Vein's" world will look like when it comes to major home consoles next year.

As previously reported, the player takes on the role of a blood-thirsty Revenant who drains the blood of his enemies so he can earn new skills, attacks and weapons. He is aided by an artificial intelligence-controlled partner, who helps him fight monstrous bosses and vicious enemies as they find their way out of the region.

The game developer also teased that "Code Vein" is a challenging game that can be enjoyed by gamers who are inclined to combats. This game is set in the near future, where society has already been annihilated and has become dominated by creatures of supernatural nature. Here, the vampires are locked up in an area called Vein. It is in this place that the player joins forces with an in-game companion to regain the memories of humanity that he has lost.

Based on the narrative provided by Bandai Namco for the upcoming game, Vein is the final stronghold where the remnants of humanity fight to survive. They are blessed with gifts of power in exchange for their memories and thirst for blood.

"Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity," reads part of the narrative.

Bandai Namco has yet to announce the official release date of the game but it will launch sometime in 2018.