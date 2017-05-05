'Code Vein' Preview News: Game Gives Off Similar Vibe as 'Dark Souls' but With an Anime-Inspired Design

The challenging gameplay of the "Dark Souls" series can already be seen influencing a host of upcoming games, and Bandai Namco seems to be looking to capture some of the inspiration behind their success. "Code Vein," their latest action role-playing game, gives a vibe similar to "Dark Souls," with the massive weapons and even larger enemies featured in the title.

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment AmericaA still from "Code Vein's" latest gameplay trailer.

Of course, "Code Vein" will have a few things of its own that will set it apart from the "Dark Souls" motif that influences the design of its world. While the art design of the "Dark Souls" series draws much from medieval and gothic horror, this new offering from Bandai Namco gets its art cues from more modern sources, as shown in the first trailer for "Code Vein."

"Code Vein" features character and environment designs more in tune with a post-apocalyptic modern setting, with the main characters surrounded by the rubble of concrete buildings and the shells of long disused vehicles. This gloomy environment, similar in mood and color palette to the "Dark Souls" games, only serves to put the character designs in sharp contrast as these designs look heavily influenced by anime and Japanese role-playing games, as noted by The Verge.

While "Code Vein" borrows much from the deliberate and weighty action of "Dark Souls," the presentation is heavily influenced by anime as well, as noted by Engadget. The presentation that Bandai Namco is going for here has all the ingredients of a Japanese animated series — from the emotional music to the elaborate hair and costumes of the vampire-inspired protagonists.

Another feature of "Code Vein" is the companion system, where it looks like the main character can have a partner that he can keep for company. Together, they travel across the desolate landscape of the game world.

Fans can watch the first trailer of "Code Vein" below. Bandai Namco will release the game in 2018.