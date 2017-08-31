Coldplay News: Band Pens Song Dedicated to Hurricane Harvey Victims in Houston, Texas

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sings 'Adventure of a Lifetime' at the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

After being in the path of Hurricane Harvey, Houston is receiving tons of support and comfort from all over the world as they try to survive through the devastation caused by the flooding. Recently, popular band Coldplay had to cancel their show in Houston as it was the date when Harvey was fast-approaching. Although it disappointed fans, it seems that everyone's priority had been to get themselves to safety. To make up for it and to attempt to send their love to Houston, Coldplay has penned a new song titled "Houston," and dedicated it to the survivors of the storm-wrecked city.

"This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," frontman Chris Martin told the Miami crowd, as reported by ABC News. "So, if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a once-off and it's called 'Houston.' We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and then we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show [in Houston]."

The moment when Coldplay sang "Houston" was electric, among many other things. The lyrics directly addressed the residents and fans in Houston who missed the show because of the storm. The band was focused on giving their encouragement. They performed the song last Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and it was met with the support from fans.

Aside from Coldplay, the residents of Houston, Texas have also received donations from a number of other celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson, and Sandra Bullock. According to reports, the death toll is still rising, with numbers now reaching to 37 in Harvey-related accidents. There is still a lot of danger to face after the heavy rains and people all over the world are sending their support for the victims in Houston.