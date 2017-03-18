Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Dating Rumors: 'Riverdale' Couple Also Together in Real Life?

The CW A scene from "Riverdale" season 1, featuring Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

"Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play on-screen couple Jughead and Betty, are rumored to also be dating in real life.

Following the events at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the cast of "Riverdale" appeared in panels and interviews, several news outlets reported that the two were spotted engaging in public displays of affection during parties.

According to People, Sprouse and Reinhart were spotted "canoodling, holding hands, and kissing" during Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash over the weekend. The actress was also photographed wearing her co-star and rumored boyfriend's maroon blazer, but there has been no photographic evidence of the said PDA.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa with a fan last night. pic.twitter.com/qHUz8DQQDQ — Riverdale News (@_riverdalenews) July 23, 2017

Multiple sources also told E! News that the rumored couple "could not keep their hands off of one another" during the SDCC weekend and that "close friends did not seem surprised" by their actions. Another source revealed that Sprouse and Reinhart were spotted "briefly talking closely by the pool" at a Friday night party.

Speculations gained more fire when a clip from a recent interview with the "Riverdale" cast surfaced internet, wherein the on-screen couple was seen being playful with each other.

LOOK AT LILI AND COLE I CAN'T BREATHE pic.twitter.com/TTFPCxkDxx — h (@csjbcole) July 23, 2017

Dating rumors involving the two "Riverdale" actors started back in March when Sprouse posted a photo of Reinhart, which he shot himself, on his Instagram account. They have yet to let the public know the real score between them.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

However, it looks like the fans will not be getting any statement from Sprouse regarding the dating rumors. He sat down with Elle Magazine back in April for an interview, and he seemed adamant in keeping his private life private.

"I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere," he clarified. "I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want, but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so," Sprouse went on to say.