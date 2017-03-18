Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Dating Rumors: 'Riverdale' Couple Take Romance Off-Screen

Facebook/CWRiverdale 'Riverdale' season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.

Fans of Bughead have a reason to be more excited about the new season of "Riverdale," as reports state that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating.

The actors behind the show's Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper are reportedly more than just friends off-screen. According to PEOPLE, the two were apparently very intimate at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash. They were seen holding hands and even kissing.

Fans are undoubtedly not surprised by this news since Sprouse and Reinhart share undeniable chemistry. Their characters' love story is a fan-favorite, after all.

Several eyewitnesses also told E! News that Sprouse and Reinhart "could not keep their hands off of one another" over the SDCC weekend. The sources also mentioned to the publication that the couple "were very open with their PDA at parties during the event, and close friends did not seem surprised."

Rumors of the pair dating started earlier this year after Sprouse shared a photo of Reinhart on his Instagram page. But since he also dabbles in photography, it could easily be dismissed as a project. Sprouse has also photographed Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and most recently, Sophie Turner.

Of course, Sprouse and Reinhart have yet to confirm the dating rumors, so it is best that readers take this news with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing the pair reprise their roles in season 2 of "Riverdale." Their relationship went through a number of milestones in the first season after growing close while investigating the death of Jason Blossom. But it looks like a new girl will get in-between them come the second season. It was previously revealed that Vanessa Morgan has been cast to play Toni Topaz, a girl from Southside whom Jughead meets. Additionally, Jughead's involvement with the Southside Serpents may cause a few problems between him and Betty.

"Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.