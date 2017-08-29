Colin Kaepernick and Denver Broncos News: Former 49ers Quarterback Considered to Join the Team's Roster Due to Paxton Lynch's Injury

REUTERS/JEFF HAYNES Will the former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick sign up for the Denver Broncos?

The Denver Broncos will need a new quarterback after Paxton Lynch has been forced to sit out due to an injured shoulder. This could prompt them to consider Colin Kaepernick for the role.

Reports revealed that coach Vance Joseph confirmed that Lynch, the team's backup quarterback for Trevor Siemian, will have to miss several regular season games due to an injury in his throwing shoulder. He obtained the said injury while playing a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

This left the team with no other choice but to look for a free agent to fill up Lynch's vacant spot. At the moment, former San Francisco 49ers Kaepernick is one of the free agents who is still available for the role.

The Denver Post's Broncos correspondent Nicki Jhabvala revealed via Twitter that Joseph was asked if Kaepernick is being considered for the post. The coach replied: "Every option will be considered."

Vance Joseph asked if Kaepernick will be considered: "Every option will be considered." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 28, 2017

CBS Sports suggested that Kaepernick could be a good option for the Broncos because the 29-year-old pro footballer is known for his talent in the field. However, the report also noted that the team intends to keep both Lynch and Siemian on the roster. This means that they are not probably willing to spend a lot of money to hire a new quarterback who will not have a place in the team as soon as Lynch's injury has been healed.

The Broncos also have the undrafted rookie named Kyle Sloter in the team to serve as the third quarterback for the upcoming season.

Aside from the Broncos, Kaepernick is also reportedly being considered by several teams in the past. Some of them include the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, which reportedly consider getting him on the roster after their quarterbacks suffered injuries.

Kaepernick is expected to sign up with any team in the coming days.