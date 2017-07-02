A College Crisis Over Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

The prestigious Yale University has sued the state of Connecticut in hopes that it will be granted relief from a state policy preventing it from categorizing all single occupancy restrooms on its campus as gender neutral.

The Ivy League school sought an exemption to the state building code, which requires a certain number of bathrooms in each building to be labeled by gender in order to be tallied toward the building code's required toilet counts. The New Haven Register reported that the school's request was denied in the spring by the Office of the State Building Inspector.

