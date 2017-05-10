College Denies Posting Bathroom Flyers Saying Gender-Binary Students Have 'Pee Privilege'

An Arizona college has denied involvement in placing inclusivity posters outside of on-campus bathrooms, one of which asks students and staff to check their "pee privilege" at the door.

As many colleges across the nation are embracing the LGBT agenda by allowing "gender variant" students to choose which bathrooms they want to go into, unauthorized flyers posted outside of bathrooms at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff are trying to pound home the idea that male students should be allowed to go into women's bathrooms and female students should be allowed to use men's bathrooms.

According to Campus Reform, posters promoting these messages have been posted outside of NAU's on-campus bathroom facilities.

Although the university "supports the option of individuals to use the restroom that corresponds to their gender identity," a university spokesperson told The Christian Post on Wednesday that "these flyers are not authorized by NAU in any way."

"We don't know who is putting them up but we are actively looking for them and taking them down as we find them," Kimberly Ott, assistant to the president for executive communication and media relations, told CP in an email. "I have heard that they are placed in bathrooms but there might be other locations on campus as well."

One of the flyers found posted outside of a campus bathrooms and shared with Campus Reform details the "Do's" and "Dont's" for when members of the campus community encounter transgender individuals in the bathroom.

The "Do's" include: "mind you business," "protect their safety" and "carry on with your day." The "Don'ts" include: "stare" and "question them" if it is believed that they are using the wrong restroom.

"Keep yourself accountable to make sure they're safe from others," the poster reads, adding, "gender variant people are at high risk of verbal, sexual, and physical assault."

Another flyer posted outside of a campus bathroom asks students: "Do you have a pee privilege?"

"Feel like someone is in the 'wrong' restroom?"

The poster states that the "ability to use a restroom without fear or concern for your own safety constitutes" a "pee privilege" for those who are "gender binary" or have the "ability to undoubtedly know which bathroom to pick."

"Some bathrooms at NAU are flipping the script — creating bathroom spaces without the politics," the flyer states.

The poster also asks people who have questions to visit a Tumblr site that offers information on bathrooms at a number of on-campus buildings. Among other things, a PISSAR (People in Search of Safe and Accessible Restrooms) checklist for bathroom regulations and articles from LGBT news articles and websites is posted on the Tumblr page.

So far, it is unclear as to what group or person is responsible for posting the flyers outside of NAU bathrooms.