This Space Is Only Safe For Our Kind!

WASHINGTON — College administrations across the United States are coming up with more and more methods to stifle the free speech of students who dare to voice conservative political beliefs on campus. One technique is by designating certain areas of campuses as "safe spaces." But are those spaces really safe for conservatives?

Free speech advocates associated with the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA and the former student body president at the University of Colorado–Boulder discussed the tactics being used by the political Left to silence conservatives on college campuses during a panel discussion last week at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference.

Marcus Fotenos, who served as Colorado-Boulder's student body president this past school year as a sophomore and led a student-initiated effort to pass a ban on college free speech zones through the state legislature, spoke during the panel on the topic of "safe spaces."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/are-college-campus-safe-spaces-safe-for-conservative-students-187718/#Hcz17eb2JtIEpj6M.99