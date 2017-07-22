'Colony Season 3' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Stars Talk About New Season at SDCC 2017

When USA Network's science fiction drama "Colony" returns for an all-new season, the world beyond the walls will further be explored.

Facebook/ColonyUSA "Colony" will feature more of the world beyond the walls in season 3.

At this year's San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), attendees were given a sneak peek of the concept art for the upcoming season. As revealed in the teasers, the setting of "Colony" will be expanded, as the show will feature more of the world outside of the walls.

Speaking to SyFy Wire's Tara Bennett at SDCC 2017, "Colony" stars Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Peter Jacobson, and Tory Kittles talked about the season 2 finale and shared a few details about the next installment.

To recap, the preceding season featured Will (Holloway) and Katie (Callies) struggling to stay alive in the alien-controlled Los Angeles. The last time viewers saw them was when their entire family was trying to make their way outside of the bloc. Will their struggles take a toll on their marriage?

"It's one of those cases where I think actually staying together for the sake of their children," Callies said, "does bring something out in them. You see the person you're in love with, and you know, also, we're starting to see the warriors in each other."

She added, "I mean, he's hot when he shoots a gun. I'm just sayin."

According to Holloway, Will and Katie's marriage still need a bit of work, but this escape might provide the perfect opportunity for them to work things out.

When Jacobson was asked if his character genuinely cares for the Bowmans, he said that he thinks so. Alan Snyder was last seen driving off to nowhere with the family.

Comic-Con International is currently under way. The event started on July 20 and will last until 23. It is being held at the San Diego Convention Center. Fans should expect more updates to roll out while the event is ongoing.

"Colony" season 3 is slated to return sometime in 2018.