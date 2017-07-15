Colorado Rockies Targeting Miami Marlins' A.J. Ramos

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) A.J. Ramos with the Miami Marlins in 2016.

The Colorado Rockies have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this year. They have exceeded all expectations in the first half of the season, and they entered the All-Star break with a 52–39 win-loss record. They are currently 9.5 games behind the National League (NL) West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, but their record is good enough for one of the two wild-card spots in the NL.

The Rockies are in a good position as of the moment, but the season is far from over. The club hasn't made the playoffs since the 2009 season and they can't afford to take their feet off the pedal now.

For the first time in years, the Rockies are going to be buyers at the trade deadline and they may have already found a possible target who can give their bullpen a much-needed boost.

According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies are looking to add relief depth and they are turning their attention to Miami Marlins' closer A.J. Ramos.

All-Star Greg Holland is currently the team's closer and Ramos is unlikely to displace him. That means Ramos will have to settle for a setup role if the Rockies acquire him. Chris Rusin and Jake McGee have done a good job so far this season, but it doesn't hurt to add another veteran arm to the bullpen.

ESPN's Sam Henken thinks this is a good idea as well.

"Bullpen is a logical place for Colorado to start when looking at the trade market, as the team ranks 21st in bullpen ERA. Free-agent signing Greg Holland has been a revelation for the Rockies in the backend of the bullpen, putting up a 1.62 ERA and leading the majors with 28 saves. Behind him, Jake McGee and Chris Rusin have had solid numbers, but having several relief options in September and October is always a factor — hence the team's interest in Ramos," Henken said in his report.