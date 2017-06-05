Colton Haynes Engagement News: Actor Engaged to Jeff Leatham a Second Time

"Teen Wolf" alum Colton Haynes and fiancé Jeff Leatham are engaged — again. Two months after Leatham popped the question, Haynes came up with his own proposal, and Leatham said "Yes!"

Leatham shared the latest news on Instagram. According to him, Haynes left the ring in Leatham's champagne glass for him to find.

The artistic director shared a photo of him and Haynes on Instagram, both wearing their engagement rings, and he wrote, "I SAID YES!!! Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher's 'I Got You Babe' playing in the background – I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes – Now we are both engaged baby!!! Let's get married – I Love you – Love You – Love You."

The couple first got engaged in Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Leatham popped the question.

According to PEOPLE, the night started with a personalized video message from Cher. She sang the pair's favorite song "I Got You Babe." Messages from family and friends then followed, including Serena Williams and Ally Maki. After Haynes said yes, the pair was treated to a fireworks display as they danced the night away to Bruno Mars' "Marry You."

It was only last year that the "Teen Wolf" alum came out as gay. Prior to his confirmation through Entertainment Weekly in May of 2016, rumors about his sexuality made headlines. Speaking to the publication, he shared that he was not ready to be the subject of scrutiny. He admitted that he should have addressed the issue, but he felt that he was not ready. He regretted not being able to say something back then.

It took him a long time to be ready to come out. However, that big leap of faith seems to have worked well for Haynes.