Comedy Central 'South Park' Marathon: 254 Episodes to Air Over Eight Days Ahead of Season 21

"South Park" fans get ready as Comedy Central is about to kick off an eight-day marathon of the animated sitcom. A whopping 254 episodes will air all-day, every day in the lead up to the show's season 21 premiere in September.

Facebook/South Park A scene from "South Park's" season 18 premiere episode "Go Fund Yourself"

The marathon will start on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and will only be interrupted with the broadcast of "The Daily Show" at its regular time. So better prepare that popcorn and catch up on all the memorable moments of the show.

From Kenny's gruesome deaths, pop culture parodies and political satire to just plain old dark or sexual humor, Comedy Central will be serving up "South Park" for eight days straight. Will audiences be able to handle that much of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman?

This would also be a great time to see how the show developed over the years. Viewers will feel a bit of nostalgia as the show gradually changes due to technological advances from the 1990s to the present day.

The show's pilot was produced using cutout animation, which led to all subsequent episodes being produced to resemble this — even in the age of computer animation. The show's opening sequence also pays homage to this by showing how Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman's cutouts were made.

The marathon itself will not be showing all of the show's episodes which now amounts to 277. Which episodes will be shown, however, is still up to Comedy Central's discretion.

In conjunction with the marathon, Comedy Central also announced that Twitter emojis will go live on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and will last throughout the season. Fans will be able to tweet #SouthPark, #NewSouthPark, #SouthParkPremiere, #SouthPark21 and #Cartman. Are there any die-hard fans willing to stick around for the full eight-days?

This is not the first time a series has aired nearly all of its episodes in a non-stop marathon. "The Simpsons" did exactly the same thing when it premiered on FXX back in 2014.

"South Park" season 21 is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.